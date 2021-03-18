San Diego DA, other prosecutors, sue Amazon for alleged misleading pricing

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Amazon is being sued by a coalition of California prosecutors, including the San Diego County District Attorney's Office, for allegedly misleading consumers regarding pricing on its website.

Prosecutors allege Amazon misleads buyers by featuring "reference pricing" in its advertisements for various products. This refers to when products' current prices are listed next to a former, higher price the product was previously sold at — often called "Was" prices — or prices the products are usually sold at by other sellers, suppliers or the manufacturer, often called "List" p...