SHERIFF'S LOG
Last updated 3/17/2021 at 11:45am
March 1
100 block W. Mission Rd Vandalism
400 block N. Vine St Vandalism
March 2
3000 block S. Mission Rd Arrest: Fraud, possession of controlled substance, paraphernalia
March 3
500 block Ammunition Rd Petty theft
4600 block Dulin Rd Petty theft
1200 block S. Mission Rd Petty theft
March 4
2500 block Rainbow Valley Blvd Grand theft
1100 block S. Mission Rd Petty theft
700 block Morro Rd Vehicle burglary
400 block W. Ivy St Stolen vehicle
March 5
S. Main Ave @ E. Aviation Rd Arrest: Providing false identity to officer
800 block Knoll Park Ln Death
2000 block S. Old...
