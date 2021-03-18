SHERIFF'S LOG Last updated 3/17/2021 at 11:45am



March 1 100 block W. Mission Rd Vandalism 400 block N. Vine St Vandalism March 2 3000 block S. Mission Rd Arrest: Fraud, possession of controlled substance, paraphernalia March 3 500 block Ammunition Rd Petty theft 4600 block Dulin Rd Petty theft 1200 block S. Mission Rd Petty theft March 4 2500 block Rainbow Valley Blvd Grand theft 1100 block S. Mission Rd Petty theft 700 block Morro Rd Vehicle burglary 400 block W. Ivy St Stolen vehicle March 5 S. Main Ave @ E. Aviation Rd Arrest: Providing false identity to officer 800 block Knoll Park Ln Death 2000 block S. Old...





