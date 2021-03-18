Skies to be clear today in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Patchy low clouds were gradually eroding across portions of San Diego County early Sunday, but otherwise skies were clear, the National Weather Service said.

A weak offshore flow were expected Sunday into early Monday for the northern areas and several more disturbances were forecast to drop south over the west this coming week, prompting periods of gusty winds, both onshore and offshore.

Seasonally cool weather was expected most days, forecasters said.

"There will also be small chances for some light, marine layer precipitation along and west of the mountains Tuesday and...