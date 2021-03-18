Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Skies to be clear today in San Diego County

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/21/2021 at 11:32am



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Patchy low clouds were gradually eroding across portions of San Diego County early Sunday, but otherwise skies were clear, the National Weather Service said.

A weak offshore flow were expected Sunday into early Monday for the northern areas and several more disturbances were forecast to drop south over the west this coming week, prompting periods of gusty winds, both onshore and offshore.

Seasonally cool weather was expected most days, forecasters said.

"There will also be small chances for some light, marine layer precipitation along and west of the mountains Tuesday and...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 03/21/2021 11:39