Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Grateful for a sane voice

 
Last updated 3/17/2021 at 12:03pm



Thank you, Julie Reeder, for being a reasonable and sane voice in what is quickly becoming an unreasonable and insane world.

It’s unbelievable how twisted things have become. True fact-based journalism has been replaced with fictional writing – anything to get published, the more controversial and ridiculous the better.

The small town of Fallbrook is lucky to have the Village News, a large-minded newspaper that is not afraid to report the truth.

Carolyn Mathes

