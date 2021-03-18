Grateful for a sane voice
Last updated 3/17/2021 at 12:03pm
Thank you, Julie Reeder, for being a reasonable and sane voice in what is quickly becoming an unreasonable and insane world.
It’s unbelievable how twisted things have become. True fact-based journalism has been replaced with fictional writing – anything to get published, the more controversial and ridiculous the better.
The small town of Fallbrook is lucky to have the Village News, a large-minded newspaper that is not afraid to report the truth.
Carolyn Mathes...
