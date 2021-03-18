Hazardous materials disposal appointments open
Last updated 3/17/2021 at 12:10pm
I have great news for North County. Starting Saturday, March 20, North County unincorporated residents will have a new location to dispose of household hazardous waste and old electronics, for free.
San Diego Environment Health has reserved 30 appointments on two Saturdays a month, strictly for those in the unincorporated area. Appointments must be made, by going to http://www.sdhhw.org or by calling 877-713-2784. The location will be at the Escondido Household Hazardous Waste Facility, 1044 W. Washington Ave., in Escondido.
If you’re unable to make it to the Escondido location, Poway an...
