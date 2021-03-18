Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Issa opposes one-sided and partisan election legislation, declares H.R. 1 'most misleading political bill in history'

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/17/2021 at 3:17pm

Darrell Issa

WASHINGTON – Rep. Darrell Issa, CA-50, released the following statement March 3, in opposition to House Resolution 1:

"States made sweeping changes to election practices leading up to Election Day 2020, even circumventing state legislatures in favor of executive decrees and court-ordered variations. There is no dispute some of these changes were done in violation of state constitutions and state law.

"Mistrust of election integrity is at an all-time high. Rather than tackling the flaws in the system that we know exist, H.R. 1 is an end-run around common sense laws and a full sprint to g...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 03/19/2021 04:08