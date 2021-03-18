Issa opposes one-sided and partisan election legislation, declares H.R. 1 'most misleading political bill in history'

WASHINGTON – Rep. Darrell Issa, CA-50, released the following statement March 3, in opposition to House Resolution 1:

"States made sweeping changes to election practices leading up to Election Day 2020, even circumventing state legislatures in favor of executive decrees and court-ordered variations. There is no dispute some of these changes were done in violation of state constitutions and state law.

"Mistrust of election integrity is at an all-time high. Rather than tackling the flaws in the system that we know exist, H.R. 1 is an end-run around common sense laws and a full sprint to g...