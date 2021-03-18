Re: 'Are we living in a culture of fear?' [Village News, Letter, 3/4/21]

Dear Ms. Reeder,

I read your editorial of March 4, but did not respond as you might have wished. I “fear” that you have become ensnared in an increasingly small information trap.

You seem to find great credibility in the words of self-proclaimed experts who enjoy the maverick attention they garner from using their professional titles to disseminate opinions that set them apart from their more respected professional colleagues. This perspective comes from limiting your information sources chiefly to those that fit your own existing biases and desires with the occasional outside excurs...