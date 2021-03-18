County officials highlight early success of Mobile Crisis Response Team Program

San Diego County officials discussed Monday, March 8, the debut of a new county program designed to help people experiencing mental health or substance use crises by dispatching behavioral health experts to emergency calls instead of law enforcement when appropriate.

Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher, county district attorney Summer Stephan, county behavioral health officials and representatives from Exodus Recovery Inc. held a socially distanced event outside the County Administration Center to share information about the Mobile Crisis Response Team program that was launched in J...