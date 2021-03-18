Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Contreras fifth, Crain 16th in final home cross-country meet

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/17/2021 at 12:20pm



In 2013, the North County Conference changed from dual cross-country meets to league cluster meets in which all of the league’s schools participate, but the coronavirus precautions returned this season’s meets to the dual meet format to limit the number of people at one meet.

Fallbrook High School had two home meets for the 2020-2021 cross-country season, so the March 5 meet was the final meet at home for seniors Danny Contreras and Jacob Crain.

The seniors were not honored before the race, which was the case because spectators were only allowed to watch from their vehicles. Contreras f...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 03/19/2021 03:21