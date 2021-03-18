Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Warriors return to on-campus tennis courts with win

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/17/2021 at 11:14am



A Fallbrook High School tennis match was played on the campus for the first time this century, and the Warriors defeated Tri-City Christian in the March 4 competition.

The match was also the first combined boys’ and girls’ tennis match in school history. The coronavirus shutdown compressed the three normal CIF seasons into two for 2020-2021, and boys’ and girls’ tennis were combined including mixed doubles sets for the first time in San Diego Section history.

“It went smoothly other than the fact that it got dark,” Fallbrook coach Bill Lenaway said. “The important thing is we...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 03/19/2021 01:35