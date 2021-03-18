Warriors return to on-campus tennis courts with win

A Fallbrook High School tennis match was played on the campus for the first time this century, and the Warriors defeated Tri-City Christian in the March 4 competition.

The match was also the first combined boys’ and girls’ tennis match in school history. The coronavirus shutdown compressed the three normal CIF seasons into two for 2020-2021, and boys’ and girls’ tennis were combined including mixed doubles sets for the first time in San Diego Section history.

“It went smoothly other than the fact that it got dark,” Fallbrook coach Bill Lenaway said. “The important thing is we...