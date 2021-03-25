BUSD approves new developer fee rates

The Bonsall Unified School District board approved a change in developer fee rates.

The 5-0 board vote March 8 changed the fee for residential development to $4.08 per square foot and the fee per square foot for enclosed or covered commercial or industrial development to $0.66. New rental self-storage facilities are only charged $0.06 per square foot. The new fees will take effect May 10.

"We can put in place the proper developer fees," said BUSD Superintendent David Jones.

"Over the next 10 years it is anticipated that approximately 2,136 dwelling units could be constructed within the Bonsall Unified School District boundaries," said BUSD board president Larissa Anderson. "This residential development, coupled with the build-out of the extensive San Luis Rey River Park, will have a direct and significant impact on student enrollment levels as well as educational facilities available. Developer fees are necessary, although not generally sufficient for facilities planning."

The developer fees were actually decreased for residential structures. The Bonsall district had been charging Level II developer fees, but the district's eligibility to charge the higher fees has expired so the district returned to the assessment of Level I fees.

Level II fees cannot be levied on commercial development. Bonsall had been charging $4.85 per square foot for residential construction and $0.56 per square foot for commercial and industrial buildings.

The State Allocation Board sets a maximum fee school districts can charge. In 2020, the State Allocation Board increased the maximum fee for residential development from $3.79 to $4.08 per square foot while increasing the maximum fee per square foot for enclosed or covered commercial or industrial development from $0.61 to $0.66.

A school district may charge Level II fees if the district performs a needs assessment and meets two of four criteria, one of which is having placed a bond measure on the ballot within the past four years with support for the measure receiving at least 50% of the vote. In November 2016, a BUSD bond measure received a majority but not the necessary 55% for passage. The November 2018 bond measure did not receive a majority.