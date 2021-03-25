CSUSM summer session offers 180 online courses

SAN MARCOS – The upcoming summer session at California State University San Marcos offers more than 180 online courses to students as well as students from other universities and individuals in the community. In addition, a popular summer payment plan is being offered again, allowing students to pay for courses in three installments if they desire.

Summer session dates are June 7 to Aug. 14.

“We are committed to supporting the success of our students as well as others in the community who are pursuing educational goals,” Godfrey Gibbison, dean of extended learning and global programs at CSUSM, said. “Our faculty and staff have worked hard throughout the COVID-19 health emergency to offer solutions that anticipate and address students’ needs. With its wide range of courses, summer session 2021 sets students up to stay on track – or even get ahead – in their education plan.”

The summer 2021 schedule includes courses from mathematics to computer science and from sociology to digital and media arts. The classes are offered on a compressed timeline with students earning units in as little as five weeks. All courses are taught by CSUSM faculty and are online as the university continues remote instruction in response to COVID-19.

During summer session, students from other universities, qualified high school seniors and community members can register for courses without being formally admitted to the university. Credits from CSUSM courses are fully transferable to other institutions. In addition, up to 24 undergraduate and nine graduate units taken as a non-matriculated student may be counted toward a CSUSM degree.

The class schedule became available March 9. Registration for CSUSM students opens Monday, March 29, and for the public, Monday, April 5. The first block of classes will be held June 7 to July 10, and the second block of classes is scheduled for July 12 to Aug. 14. A small selection of classes runs the full 10-week summer session, June 7 to Aug. 14.

For more information on the summer session or on the installment payment plan, visit https://www.csusm.edu/el/courses/summer/index.html .

Submitted by California State University San Marcos.