FWC to hear about the Blanket Project

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Woman’s Club is having a general membership meeting Tuesday, April 13, via Zoom. FWC invites members of the community to join the meeting as a guest or new member. Meetings are held on the second Tuesday of the month. During the meeting discussion will include the business agenda and a guest presenter, Carmen Willard.

Willard coordinates the Fallbrook Blanket Project. She will present the activities of the volunteers who meet regularly, making homemade items to benefit others in North County communities.

Those in the community who are not a member of FWC, but are interested in attending this meeting, can email the club for Zoom login information, [email protected].

For members, club president Roxann Clouse will send an email with login information. For those members who want to learn Zoom, contact the club for more information.

The FWC is now taking limited numbers of reservations for rental of its clubhouse. If interested, use the email contact listed above.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Woman’s Club.