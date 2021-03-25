Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FWC to hear about the Blanket Project

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/24/2021 at 10:02am



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Woman’s Club is having a general membership meeting Tuesday, April 13, via Zoom. FWC invites members of the community to join the meeting as a guest or new member. Meetings are held on the second Tuesday of the month. During the meeting discussion will include the business agenda and a guest presenter, Carmen Willard.

Willard coordinates the Fallbrook Blanket Project. She will present the activities of the volunteers who meet regularly, making homemade items to benefit others in North County communities.

Those in the community who are not a member of FWC, but are interested in attending this meeting, can email the club for Zoom login information, [email protected].

For members, club president Roxann Clouse will send an email with login information. For those members who want to learn Zoom, contact the club for more information.

The FWC is now taking limited numbers of reservations for rental of its clubhouse. If interested, use the email contact listed above.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Woman’s Club.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 03/25/2021 13:13