Hybrid wind energy to be explained

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Climate Action Team will present a talk about Hybrid Wind Energy Tuesday, March 30, at 6:30 p.m., on Zoom. Frank Micone from Air Voltaics Inc. in Bonsall will be the speaker.

Micone retired from DuPont in 2015 after working there for 30 years in technical sales and distribution. He created Air Voltaics LLC in 2016 with the goal of providing affordable wind turbines and hybrid wind/solar energy solutions. He was awarded exclusive distributorships for Kestrel Small Wind Turbines out of South Africa and SD Wind Energy Turbines out of Scotland in 2020.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, a small "hybrid" electric system that combines a small wind turbine and home solar panels technologies offers several advantages over either single system. In much of the United States, wind speeds are low in the summer when the sun shines brightest and longest. The wind is strong in the winter when less sunlight is available.

Because the peak operating times for wind and solar systems occur at different times of the day and year, hybrid systems are more likely to produce power when you need it. If you have enough wind resources in your area and the situation is right, small wind electric systems are one of the most cost-effective home-based renewable energy systems – with zero emissions and pollution.

FCAT presents monthly presentations about climate change and mitigation, usually on the last Tuesday of the month on Zoom. To receive the Zoom link, sign up for the group's eblast at http://fallbrookclimateactionteam.org .

Submitted by Fallbrook Climate Action Team.