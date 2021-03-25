Jehovah's Witnesses Annual Celebration Held Virtually

SAN DIEGO COUNTY – As the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Jehovah’s Witnesses acknowledge their responsibility to contribute to their members’ health and welfare as well as all in the community by adjusting their door-to-door public ministry and congregation meetings to virtual platforms. Jehovah’s Witnesses’ annual observance of the Memorial of Jesus Christ’s death on March 27 will be available virtually and open to community members.

Like many of their neighbors, Jehovah’s Witnesses consider this time of the year as the most meaningful event on the Christian calendar. Demonstrating the Biblical directives' importance to remember the meaning of Jesus Christ’s death, they annually gather together in a special observance. They take the command as Jesus stated, “Keep doing this in remembrance of me,” at Luke 22:19 to heart. They have advertised this event locally by mailing invitations to many in the community.

This worldwide event will be held locally via Zoom video conferencing. Congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Fallbrook, Bonsall, Oceanside, and surrounding communities have organized to celebrate this annual event on the night of Saturday, March 27.

For more information on this occasion and how to attend this meeting, go to Jehovah’s Witnesses’ official website at jw.org . No contributions are solicited.

Submitted by Jehovah’s Witnesses.