Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Jehovah's Witnesses Annual Celebration Held Virtually

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/24/2021 at 10:07am



SAN DIEGO COUNTY – As the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Jehovah’s Witnesses acknowledge their responsibility to contribute to their members’ health and welfare as well as all in the community by adjusting their door-to-door public ministry and congregation meetings to virtual platforms. Jehovah’s Witnesses’ annual observance of the Memorial of Jesus Christ’s death on March 27 will be available virtually and open to community members.

Like many of their neighbors, Jehovah’s Witnesses consider this time of the year as the most meaningful event on the Christian calendar. Demonstrating the Biblical directives' importance to remember the meaning of Jesus Christ’s death, they annually gather together in a special observance. They take the command as Jesus stated, “Keep doing this in remembrance of me,” at Luke 22:19 to heart. They have advertised this event locally by mailing invitations to many in the community.

This worldwide event will be held locally via Zoom video conferencing. Congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Fallbrook, Bonsall, Oceanside, and surrounding communities have organized to celebrate this annual event on the night of Saturday, March 27.

For more information on this occasion and how to attend this meeting, go to Jehovah’s Witnesses’ official website at jw.org. No contributions are solicited.

Submitted by Jehovah’s Witnesses.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 03/25/2021 14:15