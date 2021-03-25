Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Pedro "Pete" Meza

 
Pedro “Pete” Meza

Pedro "Pete" Meza, 89, died Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and beloved friend. He is survived by his three children, Billy Meza, Denny Meza and Darlene Meza as well as 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Pedro moved to Fallbrook, California when he was 8 years old and ended up marrying his high school sweetheart, Betty Jo Meza, in 1948. He worked in masonry for 40 years. He loved spending time with his wife, Betty, and enjoyed watching baseball and football.

Pedro died peacefully at home surrounded by the ones he loved so much, his daughter, Darlene; sons Denny and Billy; granddaughters Jennifer and Tiffany; grandsons Curtis and Ronnie and great-granddaughter Charish. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jo Meza, and sons Ronald Lee Meza and Randal Joe Meza.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 27, at 1 p.m. at the Masonic Cemetery. A celebration of life will take place immediately after for immediate family and friends at the Meza residence.

 

