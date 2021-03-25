Theatre Talk – Shakespeare's birthday is coming up

Save these dates. You won’t want to miss any of these streaming releases from the great theatre community in San Diego.

From March 22 to April 18, San Diego Repertory invites you to stream Chester Gregory, the star of “Motown,” as he shares many of his favorite tunes. This charismatic performer celebrates many of the beloved songs from the era. Visit http://www.sandiegorep.org for tickets.

From March 24 to April 18, North Coast Repertory is streaming “Trying” which tells “the playwright’s experience as an assistant to famed Attorney General and Chief Judge at Nuremburg, Francis Biddle, during the final years of his life.”

Extended again to March 31, North Coast Rep has added more dates to their popular “Date Night” performance. Check it out at http://www.northcoastrep.org .

On April 23, The Old Globe is working with KPBS-FM 89.5 to celebrate William Shakespeare’s birthday. Considered the greatest writer of all time, Shakespeare’s 38 plays and 154 sonnets have been translated into every major living language around the world. Not bad for a small-town kid.

