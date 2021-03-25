Wonderbus, a traveling concert on wheels, launches in San Diego County

Wonderbus launches March 17 as beachgoers and St. Patrick's Day partiers are surprised with Irish band Lexington Field performing on top of a double decker bus along Pacific Coast Highway.

SAN DIEGO – Infinium Spirits, with help from the team behind Wonderfront Festival, announced Thursday, March 18, that live music is back in San Diego County with the launch of Wonderbus. This new "concert on wheels" initiative brings live music to the people in a safe and engaging way during a time when it seems impossible, due to COVID-19, while supporting San Diego's local arts.

"What an amazing day with the launch of Wonderbus," Ernie Hahn, co-founder of new experiential marketing agency Dream Hahn and Wonderfront Festival, said. "We are excited to bring music to all of San Diego and create amazing memories at a time where people want and need live music. Wonderbus brings the bands and people together in a unique way while telling the story of Infinium Spirits and their commitment to San Diego. Follow the bus and discover amazing bands and unique experiences knowing that your friends at Infinium Spirits, Dream Hahn and Wonderfront are excited to bring the music to you."

Earlier this year, Infinium Spirits and Dream Hahn teamed up to bring the mobile venue concept to life and converted a double-decker bus into a fully functioning stage complete with sound, light and VIP amenities. Wonderbus will travel all over San Diego County – from North County to downtown and East County to border cities.

Infinium Spirits, a family-owned spirits company known for igniting brands and accelerating performance, recently made the decision to relocate its headquarters to sunny San Diego. As a way to introduce the brand to the community, Infinium Spirits is the presenting partner for the traveling initiative that brings the city live music, safely and for free.

"We're excited to call America's Finest City home," Daniel Walker, president of Infinium Spirits, said. "Consider Wonderbus our 'thank you' to San Diego for being the perfect landscape to build our company and portfolio of great brands."

Wonderbus pulled off a surprise launch Wednesday, March 17, as beachgoers and St. Patrick's Day partiers were surprised as Irish band Lexington Field and U2 tribute band L.A. vation performed on top of a double decker bus along Pacific Coast Highway and into the streets of the Gaslamp District.

St. Patrick's Day marked the first of many surprise performances on Wonderbus.

"We plan to fill weekends up with San Diego-based bands of all genres and the occasional over-the-top surprise performances from artists that you'd generally see at Wonderfront," Hahn said.

Wonderbus events are entirely free to the public, but the people making this possible respectfully request that patrons practice safe COVID-19-related protocols. If folks are unable to abide by the rules, bands will immediately stop performing and move to the next stop.

Similar to flash mobs, Wonderbus plans to generally be a mystery. Fans are encouraged to stay in the know by following Wonderbus on Instagram or sign up for updates at https://linktr.ee/WonderBus .

Submitted by Infinium Spirits.