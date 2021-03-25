19th Annual Creek to Bay Cleanup to take place April 24

SAN DIEGO COUNTY – Residents can get into action this Earth Week by participating in the countywide 19th Annual Creek to Bay Cleanup on Saturday, April 24. Registration starts April 1 to join I Love A Clean San Diego for everyone who wants to be a part of one of the largest single-day environmental action events in San Diego County by removing polluting litter and debris from their community.

ILACSD invites all county residents to get outside, stay close to home, and collect litter throughout the streets of their neighborhood anytime on April 24. By joining forces with ILACSD and getting out in their local community to remove trash, they can support their neighborhood and protect the region’s watersheds.

Volunteers of all ages are invited to grab buckets and work gloves and walk their block. No matter where they live in San Diego County, every gutter, street, parking lot, park, canyon and beach is in one of the county’s 11 watersheds. The health of these systems means healthier creeks and the ocean for everyone.

Registration opens Thursday, April 1 at CreektoBay.org .

Registered volunteers will receive important safety and virtual event resources and information to have a successful cleanup. Anyone who does not have internet access can contact volunteer coordinator Jackie Blumenthal to register by phone (619) 787-2604.

Throughout the month of April, ILACSD will be sharing event updates, fun content, and more to prepare volunteers and get them pumped for the big day. Learn more about patches, community service verification, and more at CreektoBay.org .

Submitted by I Love a Clean San Diego.