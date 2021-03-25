Centers for Disease Control and Prevention releases new fatal injury data

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. – Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new fatal injury data for California. Suicide is the second leading cause of death for ages 12-18, middle and high school youth. In fact, the nation loses a young person, ages 10–24, every 0.69 or less than one per day on an average to this silent epidemic of youth suicide. According to a 2019 survey conducted by the CDC, 26.6% of the High School Youth said that they had “seriously considered suicide within the last 12 months.”

That being said, suicide is one of the leading causes of preventable death. Many times, young people who attempt suicide exhibit clear warning signs before an attempt. That means we have an opportunity to recognize these warning signs and intervene. By knowing the warning signs associated with suicide and knowing how to help, you could save a life.

If you or someone you love is struggling with depression and/or thinking about suicide, get help now. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-8255, is a free resource that is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for anyone who is in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. The crisis text line is a free 24/7 text line that offers trained crisis counselors who support individuals in crisis. Text “Jason” to 741741 to speak with a compassionate, trained crisis counselor for free confidential support 24/7.

Another great resource is The Jason Foundation, a nationally recognized leader in youth and young adult suicide prevention and awareness. All programs and materials are available to the public at no cost. To learn more about the warning signs associated with suicide and how you can help, visit their website. For more information, http://www.jasonfoundation.com .

Submitted by the Jason Foundation.