Sparky the Fire Dog celebrates his 70th birthday

QUINCY, Mass. – Sparky the Fire Dog, the official mascot of the National Fire Protection Association, celebrates his 70th birthday this month, reflecting on a legacy and impact that spans the generations: Children know and love him, parents grew up with him and grandparents remember his messages of fire safety.

"For seven decades, Sparky has worked hard to make communities safer from fire. Since 1951, he has partnered with fire professionals, teachers, civic organizations, corporations and the media to deliver invaluable fire and life safety educational messages to children and adults alike," Lorraine Carli, vice president of outreach and advocacy at NFPA, said.

Over the years, the fire dog has used a multitude of educational techniques, including books, tip sheets, online resources, videos, apps and NFPA's national public safety campaign, Fire Prevention Week, to share important safety messages like "Stop, drop and roll;" "Get out, stay out;" "Dial 9-1-1" and "Know two ways out." His dogged determination has ultimately helped reduce fire loss and injuries in North America.

In celebration of his actual birthday, March 18, Sparky's website has been relaunched with a new look, https://sparky.org/ . The high-visibility refresh features an updated design that makes it easier than ever to find videos, games, and activities that help educate children of all ages about fire safety in a variety of interactive formats. Sparky's site works to keep children engaged and returning entertainment, but to also continue educating in the process.

For more information, visit http://www.nfpa.org .

Submitted by the National Fire Protection Association.