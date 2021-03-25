Understanding colorectal cancer

The World Cancer Research Fund notes that colorectal cancer is the second most commonly occurring cancer in women and the third most commonly occurring cancer in men.

TEMECULA – No one is immune to cancer. People of all ages and from all walks of life can be diagnosed with cancer, though researchers have worked to improve survival rates for an assortment of cancers.

The work of cancer researchers includes efforts to find treatments but also to learn about the disease, including its risk factors. Identifying the risk factors for certain cancers, including colorectal cancer, can help medical professionals as they advise patients on the best ways to reduce their risk for this deadly, yet often preventable disease.

The World Cancer Research Fund said tha...