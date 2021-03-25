Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Understanding colorectal cancer

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/24/2021 at 12:53pm

doctor

Valley News/Courtesy photo

The World Cancer Research Fund notes that colorectal cancer is the second most commonly occurring cancer in women and the third most commonly occurring cancer in men.

TEMECULA – No one is immune to cancer. People of all ages and from all walks of life can be diagnosed with cancer, though researchers have worked to improve survival rates for an assortment of cancers.

The work of cancer researchers includes efforts to find treatments but also to learn about the disease, including its risk factors. Identifying the risk factors for certain cancers, including colorectal cancer, can help medical professionals as they advise patients on the best ways to reduce their risk for this deadly, yet often preventable disease.

The World Cancer Research Fund said tha...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 03/25/2021 14:26