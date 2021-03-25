Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

Assemblymember Waldron honors Lila MacDonald as 75th Assembly District Woman of the Year

Community leader has a long history of service to the Fallbrook community

 
Last updated 3/24/2021 at 1:42pm

Lila MacDonald

Fallbrook Chamber CEO Lila MacDonald is the 2021 Woman of the Year for the 75th Assembly District.

SACRAMENTO –Assemblymember Marie Waldron, R-Escondido, honored Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce CEO Lila MacDonald as the 2021 Woman of the Year for the 75th Assembly District, March 16.

"Lila MacDonald lives and breathes the Fallbrook community," said Waldron. "From Honorary Mayor to CEO of the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce, Lila MacDonald embodies the spirit of Fallbrook."

For decades, MacDonald has been active in the community. Her service includes local PTA boards, the Fallbrook Food Pantry, the Youth Baseball League, local committees like County Revitalization, Public Safety and the Chi...



Reader Comments(0)

