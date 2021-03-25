Cafe des Artistes pushes forward throughout the pandemic

Scott Anders, owner of Cafe des Artistes, went into escrow three days before everything was shut down last March.

"We took over (the cafe) at the beginning of last year," Anders said. "We're proud of what we do and I think our name is getting out there, business is picking up."

When the pandemic caused businesses to close, many struggled.

"I have to give credit to the art center who we lease the space from, because they really worked with us and helped us out a lot in many many different ways with COVID happening, and so they've been, definitely a big help and a big support to us," Ande...