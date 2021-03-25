Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Fallbrook Food Pantry given $80,000 of Neighborhood Reinvestment Program funds

 
Last updated 3/24/2021 at 1:07pm



The March 16 actions of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors included an $80,000 Neighborhood Reinvestment Program grant to the Fallbrook Food Pantry.

The supervisors' 5-0 vote allocated the funding to the Fallbrook Food Pantry to help finance closing costs and relocation expenses and a reduction of loan principal for the Fallbrook Food Pantry's new facility at 140 North Brandon Street.

"The Fallbrook Food Pantry is an amazing group that I am happy to support," said Supervisor Jim Desmond. "After such a difficult year the Fallbrook Food Pantry has shown why they are so important to the...



