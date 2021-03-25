FRHD holds second vaccination event March 24, after publication

The Fallbrook Regional Health District scheduled its second vaccination event for Wednesday, March 24 – after Village News’ press time but before publication.

The event, which was to be held at the district’s Wellness Center on Mission Road, had a total of 150 appointments available to receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The second shot appointment will be available within 21-25 days after the March 24 event, according to the health district.

The event comes a little less than two weeks after FRHD’s first vaccination clinic, which was held at Palomar College’s Fallbrook...