Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Repaired and new Fallbrook Public Art sculptures installed

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/24/2021 at 1:09pm

The “Fat Happies” sculpture

Village News/Courtesy photos

The "Fat Happies" sculpture is back, repaired and repainted at the corner of South Mission Road and Fallbrook Street.

FALLBROOK – The "Fat Happies" sculpture has been reinstalled at its home on the corner of South Mission Road and Fallbrook Street after being repaired. This sculpture is one of over 30 works of art displayed throughout the community by Art in Public Places.

The sculpture had rusted over the years and needed to be sandblasted down to the metal and then repainted. North County Powder Coating did this repair work with a donation from Pat and Tom Peterson.

A new addition to the APP collection, "Sliver of Light" by James Helms, was installed in front of the Fallbrook Art Center with the help o...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 03/25/2021 13:14