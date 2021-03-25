Repaired and new Fallbrook Public Art sculptures installed

The "Fat Happies" sculpture is back, repaired and repainted at the corner of South Mission Road and Fallbrook Street.

FALLBROOK – The "Fat Happies" sculpture has been reinstalled at its home on the corner of South Mission Road and Fallbrook Street after being repaired. This sculpture is one of over 30 works of art displayed throughout the community by Art in Public Places.

The sculpture had rusted over the years and needed to be sandblasted down to the metal and then repainted. North County Powder Coating did this repair work with a donation from Pat and Tom Peterson.

A new addition to the APP collection, "Sliver of Light" by James Helms, was installed in front of the Fallbrook Art Center with the help o...