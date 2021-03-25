Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

San Diego County now in red tier of coronavirus reopening plan

Case rates in Fallbrook and Bonsall slightly higher than last week’s reported numbers but still low

 
Last updated 3/24/2021 at 1:07pm



With San Diego County now in the red tier of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan, businesses including restaurants, gyms and movie theaters have been able to resume indoor operations, albeit with capacity limits and masking requirements.

Beginning Wednesday, March 17, restaurants and movie theaters were allowed to operate indoors at 25% capacity or 100 people – whichever is fewer – according to the county. Gyms were allowed to reopen at 10% capacity, while museums, zoos and aquariums were allowed to reopen at 25% capacity and retail stores were allowed to increase indoor capacity t...



