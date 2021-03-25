Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Sierra Club SMG extends photo contest deadline to April 22

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/24/2021 at 1:12pm



TEMECULA – The Sierra Club’s Santa Margarita Group will be celebrating Earth Day with a virtual fair Thursday, April 22 and photo contest. The deadline to enter has been changed from April 1 to April 22.

The photo submissions will be divided by age group/grade bracket with elementary school submissions for kindergarten through fifth grade, middle/high school submissions for grades 6-12 and the adult category for people 18 or older.

Categories include “Landscape” with mountain ranges, sunsets and more; “Creatures of the Wilderness” for animals, reptiles, insects and such, and “...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 03/25/2021 13:14