Sierra Club SMG extends photo contest deadline to April 22

TEMECULA – The Sierra Club’s Santa Margarita Group will be celebrating Earth Day with a virtual fair Thursday, April 22 and photo contest. The deadline to enter has been changed from April 1 to April 22.

The photo submissions will be divided by age group/grade bracket with elementary school submissions for kindergarten through fifth grade, middle/high school submissions for grades 6-12 and the adult category for people 18 or older.

Categories include “Landscape” with mountain ranges, sunsets and more; “Creatures of the Wilderness” for animals, reptiles, insects and such, and “...