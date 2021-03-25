TAC recommends Potter/Elder all-way stop, 35 mph speed limit for all of Gum Tree

One unanimous vote of the county's Traffic Advisory Committee March 12 recommended an all-way stop control for the intersection of Potter Street and Elder Street and another unanimous TAC vote that morning recommended that the speed limit for all of Gum Tree Lane be 35 mph.

The March 12 unanimous TAC votes also included recommending recertification of the 40 mph speed limit on Hutchison Street in Bonsall between East Vista Way and 1,000 feet west of Harris Drive. The San Diego County Board of Supervisors members are scheduled to take action on the TAC recommendations June 30.

Potter Street...