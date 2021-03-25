Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News reporter 

TAC recommends Potter/Elder all-way stop, 35 mph speed limit for all of Gum Tree

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/24/2021 at 1:30pm



One unanimous vote of the county's Traffic Advisory Committee March 12 recommended an all-way stop control for the intersection of Potter Street and Elder Street and another unanimous TAC vote that morning recommended that the speed limit for all of Gum Tree Lane be 35 mph.

The March 12 unanimous TAC votes also included recommending recertification of the 40 mph speed limit on Hutchison Street in Bonsall between East Vista Way and 1,000 feet west of Harris Drive. The San Diego County Board of Supervisors members are scheduled to take action on the TAC recommendations June 30.

Potter Street...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 03/25/2021 13:14