Warriors split first two girls' volleyball matches

Fallbrook's Ashlynn Craven serves during the varsity girls volleyball game against the Vista Panthers, March 15.

The CIF San Diego Section allowed girls' volleyball matches to begin in the second week of March, and the Fallbrook High School girls split their first two matches.

The Warriors lost in five games March 12 at home against Mount Carmel High School but defeated Vista High School in five sets at home March 15.

"It's been interesting and fun," Fallbrook coach Jason Dale said of the consecutive five-game matches.

Normally, girls' volleyball is a fall sport. Coronavirus precautions delayed the start of all CIF sports for the 2020-2021 season. Tryouts and practices for the Fallbrook teams began Ma...