Biden overstepped constitutional authority when he revoked Keystone Pipeline Permit, multiple states allege in lawsuit
Last updated 3/24/2021 at 1:54pm
A group of 21 Republican state attorneys general filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday, March 17, against President Joe Biden's administration over its decision to nix the Keystone XL Pipeline.
The states, led by Montana and Texas, accused President Joe Biden of overstepping his constitutional authority when he revoked the Keystone XL Pipeline's federal permit, Jan. 20, hours after entering office, in the lawsuit filed Wednesday afternoon in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas.
"The power to regulate foreign and interstate commerce belongs to Congress – not the Preside...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)