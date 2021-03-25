Man charged with killings claims he was lashing out because of sex addiction, not race

A White gunman was charged Wednesday, March 17, with killing eight people at three Atlanta-area massage parlors.

A day after the shootings, investigators were trying to unravel what might have compelled 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long to commit the worst mass killing in the U.S. in almost two years.

Long told police that the attack Tuesday, March 16, was not racially motivated. He claimed to have a “sex addiction,” and authorities said he apparently lashed out at what he saw as sources of temptation. But those statements spurred outrage and widespread skepticism given the locations and th...