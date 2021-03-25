145 million Americans cannot afford another year like 2020

WASHINGTON – Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on people’s finances, around 145 million Americans said they cannot afford another year like 2020, according to WalletHub’s new Coronavirus Money Survey, released Thursday, March 18.

This survey illustrates some of the ways in which COVID-19 has impacted Americans’ lives and spending habits.

Money problems are a huge source of stress. Money problems have now surpassed COVID-19 as being the top stressor in America, a 15% change since last year.

The pandemic causes more need for credit cards; 29 million more Americans said they...