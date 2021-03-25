Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

145 million Americans cannot afford another year like 2020

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/24/2021 at 10:54am



WASHINGTON – Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on people’s finances, around 145 million Americans said they cannot afford another year like 2020, according to WalletHub’s new Coronavirus Money Survey, released Thursday, March 18.

This survey illustrates some of the ways in which COVID-19 has impacted Americans’ lives and spending habits.

Money problems are a huge source of stress. Money problems have now surpassed COVID-19 as being the top stressor in America, a 15% change since last year.

The pandemic causes more need for credit cards; 29 million more Americans said they...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020