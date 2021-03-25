2 cases of Brazilian COVID-19 variant found in SD County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The number of COVID-19 vaccines arriving in San Diego County will increase by around 10% for the second consecutive week, county officials have announced, as two cases of the Brazilian variant of the illness were reported in the county.

The announcements came on Wednesday.

The new strain of the virus first discovered in Brazil may be more effective in resisting vaccines, said Dr. Eric McDonald, medical director of the county Health and Human Services Agency's Epidemiology and Immunization Services Branch. He added that it's not clear if the variant makes symptoms of COVID-...