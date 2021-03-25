Amazon settles lawsuit with San Diego, other counties over price listings

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Amazon.com settled a lawsuit with San Diego County and five other counties over pricing irregularities, it was announced Thursday, agreeing to pay $2 million in penalties and restitution, as well as change its online listings to eliminate confusion about the actual cost of products.

The complaint filed last week in San Diego Superior Court alleged that the e-commerce giant's use of "reference pricing" in some of its online advertisements was either misleading or potentially misleading. The complaint pointed to the use of "Was" or "List" prices on the website, which advert...