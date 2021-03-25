Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Amazon settles lawsuit with San Diego, other counties over price listings

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/25/2021 at 5:25pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Amazon.com settled a lawsuit with San Diego County and five other counties over pricing irregularities, it was announced Thursday, agreeing to pay $2 million in penalties and restitution, as well as change its online listings to eliminate confusion about the actual cost of products.

The complaint filed last week in San Diego Superior Court alleged that the e-commerce giant's use of "reference pricing" in some of its online advertisements was either misleading or potentially misleading. The complaint pointed to the use of "Was" or "List" prices on the website, which advert...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 03/25/2021 23:23