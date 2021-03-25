California expanding vaccine access to everyone 16+ in mid-April

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - COVID-19 vaccines will be made available to everyone in the state aged 50 and older beginning April 1, then to everyone aged 16 and up on April 15, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday, saying vaccine supply is expected to quickly skyrocket.

The state has been receiving roughly 1.8 million doses a week, but the state anticipates receiving 2.5 million weekly doses by early April, then more than 3 million per week by the end of that month.

"With vaccine supply increasing and by expanding eligibility to more Californians, the light at the end of the tunnel continues to get...