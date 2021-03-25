Newsom to expand vaccine eligibility as county reports 210 new COVID-19 cases

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - COVID-19 vaccines will be made available to everyone in the state aged 50 and older beginning April 1, then to everyone aged 16 and up on April 15, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced today, as San Diego County public health officials reported 210 new infections and 11 deaths.

The state has been receiving roughly 1.8 million doses a week, but anticipates receiving 2.5 million weekly doses by early April, then more than 3 million per week by the end of that month.

Newsom said the state will have the capacity to administer 4 million shots per week by the end of April.

San Diego Coun...