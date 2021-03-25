Pandemic impact on mortality and economy varies across age groups and geographies

The initial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy was widespread and affected people across all age groups and all states, while the initial mortality impact targeted mostly older people in just a few states, according to independent research by the U.S. Census Bureau, https://www.pnas.org/content/117/45/27934.

During April 2020, the first full month of the pandemic, the United States experienced an additional 2.4 deaths per 10,000 individuals beyond predictions based on historical mortality trends. It was a 33% increase in all-cause national mortality – deaths caused direct...