Relatives of COVID-19 victims can soon access funeral expense relief from FEMA

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Beginning in early April, residents in San Diego County and nationwide will be able to apply for financial help for funeral expenses through FEMA's COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Program.

To be eligible for the assistance, all the following FEMA-established conditions must be met:

-the death must have occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia;

-the death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19;

-the applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or a qualified non-citizen who incurred funera...