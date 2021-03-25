Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

San Diego Comic-Con to hold in-person convention in November

 
Last updated 3/28/2021 at 9:48am



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego Comic Con has announced dates for a three-day in-person convention over Thanksgiving weekend.

"Comic-Con Special Edition" will take place Nov. 26-28 at the San Diego Convention Center.

"It is our hope that by fall conditions will permit larger public gatherings," said David Glanzer, spokesman for the nonprofit organization.

It will be the first in-person convention produced by the organization since Comic-Con 2019, and the first since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The fall event will allow the organization to highlight all the great elements that make Comic-Con such a popular event each year, as well as generate much needed revenue not only for the organization but also for local businesses and the community,'' Glanzer said.

Details are still being finalized, and further information about badge cost, attendance limits and other elements will be forthcoming, Glanzer said.

On March 1, San Diego Comic-Con announced a free online format dubbed [email protected], which is scheduled to take place July 23-25.

"While we are buoyed by the rollout of the vaccine and the growing number of individuals being inoculated, it appears that July will still be too early to safely hold an in-person event of the magnitude of Comic-Con," organizers said then.

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 is currently scheduled for July 20-24.

More information can be found at http://www.comic-con.org/wca/2021/athome.

 

