SHERIFF'S LOG
Last updated 3/24/2021 at 3:21pm
March 8
100 block W. Clemmens Ln Arrest: Child abuse incident
100 block S. Mission Rd Arrest: Obstruction of peace officer, robbery
March 9
Camino Del Rey @ Calle De Las Brisas Arrest: Possession of controlled substance for sale, possession of concealed dirk/dagger
March 10
2600 block Alta Vista Dr Grand theft
1100 block S. Main Ave Vandalism
3800 block Forbell Pl Domestic abuse
3200 block Yucca Ter Arrest: Assault with a deadly weapon
3300 block Red Mountain Heights Dr Arrest: Domestic abuse with minor injury
100 block N. Vine St Vandalism
March 11
300 block College St Arres...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)