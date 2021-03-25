Another view of a Sandia Creek Road gate

Just throwing out an idea, looking at the regional big picture regarding the Sandia Gate. Instead of all of us disagreeing, maybe, we should try working together.

The more we fight, the more the county and lawyers make. Maybe, the gates could start at the Fallbrook entrance and the Rancho California Road/ Riverside County entrance.

Let's think of the greater De Luz region, all of us, together We don't need to gate up each individual community. That would ruin the ambiance of our little bit of heaven.

Benefitting some property owners while devaluing another's property is not right is not wh...