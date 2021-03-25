Kindness is important

I became an American citizen in 1960 on St. Patrick’s Day.

The present-day racial divisions in our country seem so alien to that day when I raised my hand to voluntarily become a member of my adopted country.

It is impossible to compose a short letter to focus on many of the important issues, such as race in America today. I must admit that many of the letters to our local paper are long on verbiage but short on understanding and compassion.

I would like to focus on one incident that happened to me in Bonsall Sunday, March 14; the time was 5:44 p.m. The Peking Wok is one of the restaura...