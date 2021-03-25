Three COVID updates

The past week was a major step forward in our fight against COVID-19. First, on

March 16, a new vaccination site opened in North County, specifically in the

92058 zip code in Oceanside. This walk-in clinic, located at 1701 Mission Ave., will play a vital role in distributing vaccines to one of the communities hardest hit by COVID-19. The clinic will provide over 700 daily vaccines and will replace the

current Oceanside vaccine center at the North Coastal Live Well Center.

As you may know by now, San Diego County has moved from the purple tier to

the red tier. This has allowed indoor dining...