Appeals Court sets date for Newsom abuse of emergency powers case

The Recall Governor Newsom campaign has gathered over 2 million signatures which is more than it needed to qualify for the ballot. Meanwhile, the governor is still defending his COVID-19 lockdown measures, which limited Californians right to work and worship, in court.

State Sen. Kevin Kiley’s case against Gov. Gavin Newsom will be heard by the 3rd District Court of Appeal in Sacramento, Tuesday, April 20, at 9:30 a.m. Newsom is appealing the Superior Court’s ruling that he abused his emergency powers.

In November, Newsom had his first loss in court. The Superior Court ruled that his o...