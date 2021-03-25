Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

By Gig Conaughton
County of San Diego Communications Office 

Board votes to buy, conserve historic Star Ranch land in Campo

 
Last updated 3/24/2021 at 3:09pm

historic Star Ranch area in Campo.

Village News/Courtesy photos

San Diego County is buying the historic Star Ranch area in Campo.

San Diego County supervisors voted March 17 to buy the 2,151-acre, historic Star Ranch area in Campo, its largest acquisition of sensitive habitat, wetlands, potential passive park land and hiking trails in a decade.

County officials said the land will provide a permanent home for sensitive species and conserve important habitat including 200 acres of wetlands, and it could eventually provide a large park and connections for hikers to nearby trails such as the Pacific Crest Trail.

The board voted unanimously to buy the land for roughly $8.7 million, a figure that will be offset by a $1.28 m...



