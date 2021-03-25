Man allegedly carried daughter, 2, into San Diego Zoo elephant enclosure

A father who allegedly carried his 2-year-old daughter into the San Diego Zoo’s elephant enclosure was arrested on suspicion of child cruelty, authorities said Saturday, March 20.

Jose Navarrete, 25, was accused of entering the enclosure at about 4:20 p.m. Friday, according to Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department.

Despite multiple barriers, Navarrete illegally trespassed into a zoo habitat, home to Asian and African elephants, zoo representative Andrew James said.

He allegedly climbed through two barriers to get into the enclosure, police said.

Once inside, an elephant...