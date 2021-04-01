Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Bird club to learn about regulations

 
Last updated 4/6/2021 at 1:15pm



VISTA – North County Aviculturists, a club for pet bird owners and breeders, presents Adrianne Mock and “Take Your Parrot to Court: Navigating Regulations and Laws Affecting Our Animals.” The meeting will be on Zoom, Saturday, April 3, business meeting at 4 p.m. and the regular meeting at 4:30 p.m.

This meeting is available to members at no cost, but visitors can attend by going to http://www.ncabirdclub.com or sending an email to [email protected] for instructions.

Submitted by North County Aviculturists.



 

