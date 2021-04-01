Larry L. Miller passed away on March 25. The son of Byron and Margie Miller, he was born in Waterloo Iowa, on June 29, 1939.

He received a B.A. from Colorado State College and was named an outstanding alumnus from that institution. Dr. Miller earned a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Illinois and joined Colorado State University becoming a full Professor.

In 1977, he moved to the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. Dr. Miller published more than 200 research papers and won several national and international awards, notably a John S. Guggenheim Fellowship. He served as Chemistry Department Chairman at the University of Minnesota and was named an Institute of Technology Distinguished Professor.

In 2002, he retired and moved to Fallbrook, where he sculpted, played tennis and volunteered for several organizations, most notably the Fallbrook Library. At the library, he organized art exhibits, featuring over 800 artists during his tenure. For his innovative effort, he was named San Diego County Volunteer of the Year in 2017.

Larry is survived by his wife Bobbie (Rush); his sons, Douglass and John Miller; grandchildren, Natalie White and Dr. John Robin Miller; stepchildren, Tomer Kariv, Irit Kolber, Jacob Rush, Alex Rush and Nicholas Rush; sister Marilyn Burdett; eight great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Larry lived a life full of ideas, laughter, empathy, loving, hard work, and a love of travel, art and life-long learning. He will be greatly missed.